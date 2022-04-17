RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating two deaths in Red Lion.

Police say that at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 17, they received a call about two dead individuals inside a residence in the 700 block of South Pine Street. When police arrived, they found a 66-year-old woman Judith Snyder, and a 76-year-old man, James E. Miller lying on the floor. Upon further investigation, both occupants were pronounced deceased.

The York County Coroner’s Office was called and is now assisting with the investigation. State Police say there is no concern or threat to the public.