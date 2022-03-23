YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help in finding a missing man from York.

76-year-old Robert Hersey Sr. stands at six feet even and weighs 205 pounds. He has gray hair and green eyes. According to police, he was last seen wearing a gray plaid flannel jacket, blue jeans, and a camouflage baseball hat.

Hersey Sr. is driving a dark green 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with Pennsylvania plate number YAG-6505. Police say Hersey Sr. was last seen on Barrens Road North in Hopewell Township on Wednesday, March 23 at around 2:30 p.m.

Anyone with any information on Hersey Sr. is asked to contact police by calling 911 or by calling the Pennsylvania State Police York Station at 717-428-1011.