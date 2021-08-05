PSP looking for suspect of York County home invasion, aggravated assault

York, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in for a York County home invasion and aggravated assault that took place in Lower Chanceford Township last month.

Police say the man, pictured below, is possibly in his mid-20s, approximately 5’5”- 5’7” in height, has a medium build, wearing black collar length dreadlocks with possible tattoos on his right arm and neck.

Officers add he was wearing a black t-shirt, black athletic pants, white surgical mask and gray sneakers.

The man is believed to reside or frequent the area of West Jackson Street, Cleveland Ave, or Butler Ave in York City. The public is asked not to confront the man who could be armed.

Anyone with information or identification of the suspect is asked to contact PSP York at 717-428-1011 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll-Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or by submitting a tip online by clicking here.