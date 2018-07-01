PSP York: 17 arrested for DUI, 1 had 3 babies in vehicle

Copyright by WHTM - All rights reserved

YORK, Pa. (WHTM)-- - State Police York said troopers arrested 17 people during a sobriety checkpoint near the I-83 business loop Saturday.

They summarized some of the charges in a release sent out Sunday afternoon.

According ot the release, seven of the people arrested were charged with possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Investigators said one of the drivers arrested tried to eat Molly while being taken into custody. He was taken to the hospital and then taken to Central Booking after being released. In addition to a drug possession charge, he was also charged with tampering with evidence.

Another person arrested for DUI had three babies in her vehicle. They were not properly restrained in car seats.

Three people were arrested when troopers discovered they had guns they were not permitted to have. One of the guns was reported stolen in Virginia.

State Police said sobriety checkpoints are conducted to act as a deterrent to people who drive under the influence of alcohol, prescription drugs or illegal drugs.