YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — After conducting an investigation into the death of a two-month-old baby, Pennsylvania State Police officers in York have arrested and charged the child’s mother with third-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, and endangering the welfare of children.

On January 27, the state police troopers received a phone call about the infant not breathing. When EMS and the troopers arrived at the pop-up trailer, it was determined that the baby was deceased.

The mother, Ashley Deck, 25, and her boyfriend, Robert McCachren, 28, were staying in the trailer behind a residence on the 100 block of Bentz Mill Road. The trailer residence had limited heat that was provided by a propane tank.

The PSP’s investigation unit reported to the scene and conducted an investigation along with the York County Coroner’s Office. They found drug paraphernalia and “deplorable living conditions.” An autopsy of the infant determined that her cause of death was both hypothermia and methamphetamine toxicity.

Decker was taken to the York County Prison on May 12 after being charged the day prior by PSP’s Criminal Investigation Unit. McCachren was also charged with endangering the welfare of children. He has not yet been found by police.

Anyone with information regarding McCachren’s whereabouts is asked to contact PSP York at 717-428-1011.