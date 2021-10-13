Pub and Restaurant Crawl set to return to York later this month

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York’s Pub and Restaurant Crawl is returning.

Downtown Inc. says the Sweetest Pint Tasting Tour will be held on Oct. 23. People can enjoy craft beer with inspired dishes throughout York. Last year the event was canceled due to COVID, but restaurants are ready to bring back the popular event.

“Each group has its own tour guide that’s also a volunteer. Community leaders are there helping facilitate the tour. There’s swag you can get along the way and you’ll be going site to site to eight different locations throughout downtown York,” Marketing Manager for Downtown Inc., Jonathan Desmarais said.

Ticket sales will benefit Downtown Inc.’s program to help improve and encourage investment in York’s Central Business District.