Public hearing set on York mini-casino

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A public hearing about a new mini-casino in York County will be held Thursday.

It’s been a year and a half since plans were first announced for Penn National to take over the old Sears store in York Galleria to create Hollywood Casino York.

The hearing is at 6:30 p.m. at the Springettsbury Township building. Penn National will request to redevelop a portion of the mall.

This is the second public hearing about adding the mini-casino to the area. The goal is to make the casino a hotspot tourist destination, with an added sports betting area, entertainment lounge, and many restaurants.​

The casino is looking to initially install 500 slot machines and 24 table games, eventually increasing the games to as many as 750 slots and 40 table games.

Casino personnel said security is there highest priority. They plan to install 900 cameras throughout the property and have a full-time security staff.

The township could experience positive economic growth. The move could bring in 200 new jobs with an estimated salary of $45,000. The township could also pull in an estimated $1-millon dollars a year from tax revenue.

The planned opening is in 2020.

