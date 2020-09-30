Questions remain after York Police Commissioner announces resignation

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — One day after York Police Commissioner Osborne “Moe” Robinson told the Mayor of York he intends to resign, there are still questions surrounding the circumstances of what lead to that decision.

Robinson took the reigns of the York City Police Department in January. Before his swearing-in, he worked with retiring police chief Troy Bankert. Bankert recommended Robinson for the position.

Word of Robinson’s sudden resignation took York City Council Member Lou Rivera by surprise.

“I was in shock,” Rivera told abc27. “How could you not be? You’ve got the police commissioner of our city resigning. It always comes as a shock.”

Robinson was a vocal presence during Black Lives Matter marches in York during the summer.

According to Rivera, questions surfaced in a recent public safety meeting regarding Robinson’s leadership and spending.

“Him getting more involved with our residents was refreshing,” Rivera said. “Were there issues within the department I don’t know about — or other things that may have occurred — I don’t know those details. To have a black commissioner come into our community with all the racial tension that is going, I thought it was important.”

Sanda Thompson, president of the York NAACP, has supported Robinson.

Thompson told abc27 that she wants to make sure Robinson is only resigning because of his own choice.

“If it’s anything to do with pressure from anyone in the administration then, there’s many people willing to stand up with him,” Thompson said.

The mayor’s office declined to comment about Robinson’s resignation, but on Wednesday, they did name a replacement for Robinson.

Here is the full statement from York Mayor Michael Helfrich:

“Today, Mayor Michael R. Helfrich announces that Captain Daniel Aikey, a 26-year veteran of the York City Police Department, has been named Acting Chief. Aikey replaces Osborne Robinson III who served as police commissioner from January 2020 until announcing his plans to resign on September 29, 2020.

“I truly enjoyed working side-by-side with Commissioner Robinson during some very difficult times for York and for our country.” said Mayor Michael Helfrich “I have gotten to know Acting Chief Aikey much better since he became a captain, and I look forward to working closely with him and the entire police command staff as we prepare for a new chapter for the York City Police Department.”

Daniel Aikey joined the York City Police Department in January 1994. During his service to the city he rose through the ranks of Corporal, Sergeant, and Lieutenant and was most recently promoted to Captain in December 2019. Aikey has served as a supervisor within both the Patrol and Investigative Services Division.

Acting Chief Aikey has attended American Military University and numerous professional development courses that culminated with his completion of the Northwestern University Center for Public Safety’s School of Police Staff and Command in October 2019.

Aikey resides in Manchester Township with his wife and two children.