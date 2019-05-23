Questions surround handling of filthy home with dozens of cats

GLEN ROCK, Pa. (WHTM) - Neighbors are questioning why the SPCA didn't take action for 10 months after suspected animal abuse was reported at a home where over 50 cats were later found living in reportedly vile conditions.

Local authorities said the home in Glen Rock was one of the worst hoarding cases they have ever seen. When the Humane Society finally stepped in to rescue the cats this month, buckets of animal waste were stored in plastic bins, and people who stepped inside the home say the smell was so pungent they could barely breathe. Ammonia levels reportedly were more than 16 times the safe limit. Several cats were found dead.

Borough officials said when neighbors started to complain about the lack of upkeep around Fred Bee's home two years ago, they sent out notice after notice.

"We got no response at all from the property owner," borough president Doug Young said.

Neighbors said the notices in the mailbox were hard to miss.

"The mailbox got so full that one day they tried to shove more mail into it and the whole mailbox fell off the top," said Mick Gilbert, a neighbor.

Ordinances state that the borough must address a nuisance even if the property owner does not.

"We hired companies to take care of the garbage, the lawn, and the spring house," Young said.

While tending to the property, officials suspected animal abuse in the home. They called the SPCA in July 2018.

"The SPCA went out but there were two chains between the trees, and they would not go beyond that chain," Young said.

The SPCA could have filed a warrant after getting the call but didn't.

"They had a duty to find a better situation for those cats, and they didn't do that," Young said.

"I'm sure they have puppy mills and things like that they run into all the time, so what's the difference here? This is a real health hazard," Gilbert said.

The SPCA officer assigned to the case did not return calls for comment.