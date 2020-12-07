rabbittransit announces reduced service on fixed-routes in York County

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Riders of the rabbittransit fixed-route service delivery in York County might have noticed the reduction in service which began Sunday, December 6.

“The world is currently maneuvering through unchartered waters concerning COVID-19. It has affected us all in various ways and for rabbittransit, COVID-19 has trickled through our service areas impacting our workforce, our riders and much more,” said rabbittransit Executive Director, Richard Farr. “As an essential service, we strive to maintain our ability to perform and get our passengers where they need to go.”

rabbittransit services will continue for the thousands of residents who rely on it for employment, medical care and food access despite the most recent service modifications.

rabbittransit is in need of full-time drivers for its fixed-route service. For additional information on careers at rabbittransit or to apply online, click here.