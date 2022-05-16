YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A new rabbittransit station in downtown York has officially opened. Formerly known as the Downtown Transfer Center, construction has been completed on the King Street Station.

The new station has been upgraded to feature better lighting, more ADA-friendly enhancements, new design features related to safety and security, and a greater roof clearance to accommodate bus height.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and sports alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

“Through this project, we continue to focus on advancing mobility for the riders in our region,” said Richard Farr, rabbit Executive Director. “This not only benefits York city residents, but the region as a whole as we connect people to jobs, essential services, and needs, making York County a great place to live, work and play.”

Tickets for the new station can now be purchased from the customer service window at the station or online by clicking here.