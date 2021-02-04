Rabbittransit to introduce new service geared toward workforce development in Adams County

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Rabbittransit is introducing a new pilot program, in partnership with “@ Home in Adams County,” called The Gettysburg-Hanover Connector to target workforce development in Adams County.

Launching on Monday, Feb. 8, the Gettysburg-Hanover Connector is an addition to the fixed route service connecting Adams County locations to York County.

“Transportation is one of three interdependent elements identified by the Adams County Community Foundation as essential to affordable living in our community,” said Ralph Serpe, president and CEO of Adams County Community Foundation. “Our At Home partners support solutions that help residents find affordable transportation between home, work and school.”

According to rabbittransit, the Gettysburg-Hanover Connector provides, “round trips traveling to and from the Gettysburg Transfer Center to downtown Hanover via Lincoln Highway (U.S. 30) and Carlisle Pike (PA 94) with destinations along the way every two hours.”

The service will operate from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays.