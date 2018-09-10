Rain doesn't spoil York Fair fun Video Video

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) - A rainy day at the York Fair didn't put a damper on the fun.

Olivia Waggoner of East Berlin showed her Pine Ridge Dorsets in the sheep competition and pocketed five blue ribbons.

Waggoner's been herding sheep for 13 years.

"Getting them ready is a lot of work," she said. "It takes about eight hours to get one ready between washing and the finished product."

One of the attractions in the Main Hall is the birthing center, where guests can watch live as cattle, goats, and pigs give birth.

It's Cora Bubb's job to make sure the delivering moms and babies are comfortable.

"I make sure that they're all getting fed and taking care of the mother as they give birth," Bubb said. "I get to answer a whole bunch of questions from people, and those are also a wide variety, and I get to bottle-feed the calves when they come "

The fair continues through Sunday.

Adult tickets are $8. Children, teens and college students with an ID are $4. Kids five and under are free. Pets are not allowed.

Parking is $7.

--

Online: http://yorkfair.org/