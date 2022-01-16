Raising awareness about human trafficking in York Co.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — January is National Human Trafficking Awareness Month, and a Maryland-based nonprofit is highlighting the problem in the Midstate, starting with York County. Unstoppable You Ministries, Inc. held an event Saturday in York County to spread awareness about the problem, and teach people to recognize the signs someone is being trafficked.

“Our boys and girls are vulnerable,” Jennifer Foxworthy, Unstoppable You Ministries founder and CEO, said. “Human trafficking is happening all over America, all over the globe.”

Unstoppable You Ministries helps human trafficking survivors access mental health treatment, job training and other resources. Foxworthy wants people to know their community is not immune.

At Saturday’s event, Foxworthy and her team screened a documentary about human trafficking in the U.S. called “Blind Eyes Opened.” In it, six survivors share their stories.

“It’s just been on my heart to share it with everyone,” Foxworthy said. “They were trafficked by a family member or friend, and it started as early as [the] age of 10 years old.”

Attendees also honored the victims of trafficking by pouring red sand into cracks in the sidewalk, part of the Red Sand Project.

“The red stands for the lives lost due to human trafficking and then sprinkling it through the cracks of a pavement means that no one should fall through the cracks of getting the help that they need and deserve,” Foxworthy said.

Foxworthy wants to teach parents and family members to recognize signs of trafficking, especially in children.

“It’s important for parents to be mindful of the social media apps that their children are using. Be mindful if their child is dressing a certain way or being isolated,” she said.

However, it is not just up to the families. Foxworthy said everyone in the community has to step up.

“Our educators, our health professionals, everyone needs to be educated on what this is and what it looks like and how it can happen so we can be proactive to prevent,” she said.

Local agencies joined Foxworthy at Saturday’s event to showcase what resources are available for survivors in the York County community. Agencies included the York County Children’s Advocacy Center, YWCA York and the York City Police Department.