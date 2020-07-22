Rally held to honor York Race Riot victim

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A rally was held to honor the life and legacy of Lillie Belle Allen, the 27-year-old was shot and killed in York 51 years ago today.

Ralliers marched through the city, to the spot where white gang members gunned her down.

Allen was shot and killed near the railroad tracks on North Newberry Street. It was during the York Race Riots of 1969; entire blocks burned, hundreds injured, a time not unlike what we are seeing now decades later, across the country.

“51 years ago, Lillie Belle’s life was taken here,” says Lillie’s younger sister, Gladys.

She says hate is a consuming fire, a fire that struck her family more than half a century ago. “They saw their daughter being shot done and laying there asking for help, and they couldn’t help.”

Lillie Belle had gotten out of the family car, which had stalled hands up, to take over driving. White gang members, fueled by weeks of racial tension, opened fire — killing her.

“She shed her blood here on this street,” Gladys said.

Those streets 51 years later, filled with commemoration and an honoring of her life and legacy.

“It shouldn’t matter how many years ago it was, the life and the name should never die,” says organizer Dr. Felicia Dennis. “The issue never stopped, they are just doing it in different ways now.”

Ralliers chanted in the streets, marching from Penn Park to the spot where Lillie Belle lost her life. Organizer Jamiel Alexander says it’s a chance to honor his elders.

“Learn from them but at the same time take the torch and be keepers of the flame and keep it moving,” Alexander said. “If you remember you learn, you educate the generations to come so it won’t happen.”

“Her legacy will never be forgotten as it was for decades,” says Gladys.

Officer Henry Schadd was also killed during the ’69 riots. More than 30 years later in 2001 — several white men including former York mayor Charlie Robertson were charged with Allen’s murder.

Robertson was acquitted, two other men were found guilty.