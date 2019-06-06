York

Ramp closures planned along I-83 for vice president's visit

Posted: Jun 06, 2019 06:22 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 06:23 AM EDT

On Thursday afternoon ramps and overpasses along I-83 in York County will temporarily close as Vice President Mike Pence travels through the Midstate.

According to police, the on-ramps and overpasses in Fairview Township will temporarily close for the vice president's motorcade.

Southbound ramps will close sometime after 2:30 p.m., northbound ramps will close after 4:15 p.m.

The closures will be temporary, lasting 15-20 minutes but officials warn there will be backlogs in the area.

Motorists should seek an alternate route or prepare for the delay. 

 

