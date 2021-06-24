Rare document of George Washington to go up for auction in York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A rare document of former President George Washington’s will go up for auction for the first time ever in York.

Hakes Auction House has a promissory note from 1767 signed by Washington for the purchase of four slaves. One of those slaves, William Lee, eventually became Washington’s personal valet.

The story foes that they became so close, Washington came to detest slavery.

“I think you can appreciate this piece because William Lee had such an impact on building the Republic as we know it now. Slave or not,” Scott Mussel, Americana specialist at Hakes Auction said.

There is no reserve or estimated value to the document. The auction begins Tuesday, June 29, and includes thousands of historical, political and pop culture items.