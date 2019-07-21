Red Lion American Legion fundraising for neighbors who lost homes in fire

RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) – It’s been nearly a week since a fire burned four homes in Red Lion. Now, the community is rallying together to help those who lost almost everything.

“Like any community that’s been impacted by a tragic event, it hits all of us,” said Julie Wheeler, a Red Lion resident.

“People dropping off clothes, people dropping monetary donations, items to be raffled off, it’s been unbelievable,” said David Briggs, the post manager at the Red Lion American Legion.

Last Sunday, a fire burned four homes on Boundary Avenue in Red Lion.

Multiple streets were blocked off for hours, as 60 firefighters fought the blaze.

“There’s 22 people who are still alive because of their hard work,” said Judith Higgins, a Lower Windsor Township resident.

The precious gift of life was saved. But the expensive necessities to sustain that life were burnt away.

Now, the Red Lion American Legion is hosting a weekend of fundraisers for the 22 people who have been displaced.

“When you start talking about folks who’ve been wiped out from a fire or something catastrophic like that, the first question is, ‘how can i help?’ and that’s what you do. You help,” said Higgins.

“I think the one great thing about the Red Lion community is that when tragedy strikes, we all bond together and help one another,” said Wheeler.

Sunday, there’s a chicken barbecue.

“Starting at noon, open to the public, $10 a person,” said Briggs.

The American Legion, Red Cross, and multiple local businesses and groups are working together for the families.

“We’re working with an organization called Better Rate Storage … and what they’ve graciously done is they’ve donated a storage facility and they’re accepting donations for the families in need,” said Wheeler.

Investigators say the cause of the fire was an overloaded electrical outlet in the kitchen of one of the homes.

The estimated damage is about $540,000.