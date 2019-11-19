Red Lion, Felton fire companies finalize merger

RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) – After 18 months of discussions, two fire companies in York County have voted to merge.

Leo Fire Company in Red Lion and Union Volunteer Fire Company in Felton will become Alliance Fire and Rescue Services, Inc.

The new company will cover nearly 20 square miles and provide services to Chanceford Township, Felton Borough, North Hopewell Township, Red Lion Borough, Windsor Township and York Township.

Laurel Fire Company in Windsor voted to not join the merger.

