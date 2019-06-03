Red Lion firefighter killed in off-duty motorcycle crash

PORT DEPOSIT, Md (WHTM) – A York County volunteer fire department is in mourning after the off-duty death of one of their own.

Maryland State Police said 26-year-old John David Smith, of Red Lion, was attempting to pass an empty school bus Saturday when he lost control of his motorcycle. The crash happened on Susquehanna River Road north of Port Deposit around 7 p.m.

Smith and his passenger, a 24-year-old Fawn Grove woman, were thrown from the motorcycle. He died at the hospital. The passenger is still in a hospital.

Smith was a member of Leo Independent Fire Engine Co. No. 1. A message was posted on the department’s Facebook page announcing his death.

Smith had been a member of the department since June 2016 but had served with other stations.