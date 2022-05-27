YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A York County jury has sentenced a man to life in prison for the murder of a 17-year-old girl back in 2019 on Friday, May 27.

According to the York County District Attorney’s Office, 20-year-old Daiquan Maurice Dickerson of Red Lion has been sentenced for the murder of 17-year-old Emily Shoemaker back on Dec 12, 2019.

He has been sentenced on the following charges:

First Degree Murder,

Criminal Conspiracy to Murder of the First Degree

Criminal Attempt to Murder of the First Degree,

Murder of the Third Degree

Aggravated Assault

Firearms not to be carried without a License

Dickerson’s sentence also includes a consecutive 20 to 40 years in addition to the life sentence.