Red Lion rock band Halestorm inducted into Central Pa. Music Hall of Fame

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Halestorm, a rock band hailing from Red Lion, was officially inducted into the Central Pennsylvania Hall of Fame (CPMHOF) during their Friday, July 30 performance at the York State Fair.

Halestorm began their journey into the rock music industry when siblings Lzzy (lead vocalist/guitarist) and Arejay (drummer/percussionist) Hale, both from Red Lion, joined with guitarist Joe Hottinger and bassist Josh Smith and were signed to Atlantic Records in 2005. Lzzy and Arejary have been performing original music since 1997.

“This means so much more because it’s all of our people,” stated Lzzy Hale with her acceptance. “We’re all in this together and it takes a village to break a band. We were 13 and 10 when we started Halestorm and there were so many bars in this area and so many venues and mall venues, weird [venues], we played a funeral once that was not our own, we didn’t know, but there are a lot of people here in the house tonight that elevated us to do what we do.”

The band is known for being nonstop performers, performing as many as 250 shows per year. They released their self-titled debut album in 2009, and have released a total of four albums thus far. The band has received two Grammy nominations, and won the Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance for their song “Love Bites (So Do I) in 2013.

The band announced in January that the recording process for their next studio album has begun. A release date for the album has not been announced.

The CPMHOF also inducted The Badlees, Jimmy Dorsey, Tommy Dorsey, Jeffrey Gaines, and Pentagon for the 2021 class. The organization was founded in 2019, and the first hall of fame class was inducted in 2020, lead by the rock band Poison.