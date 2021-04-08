Red Lion Salvage Yard honored by Pa. Veterans of Foreign Wars

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A Midstate salvage yard was honored on Thursday by the Pennsylvania Veterans of Foreign Wars.

About a year ago, an employee at Red Lion Salvage in York County found an urn and flag inside a vehicle.

Inside the urn were the remains of a veteran. It took time, but they helped get the remains back to the family.

“So many times, I think we think people don’t care. These good people cared enough to take time away from their schedule and make sure this veteran and this flag were taken care of properly,” said State Commander Ron Peters, of Pa. VFW.

The Remembrance flag was also saved.