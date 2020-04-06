Regional Manufacturers’ Association receives grant to establish new ‘Apprenticeship Ecosystem’ in Pa.

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania recently awarded a $250,000 grant to The

Manufacturers’ Association of Emigsville, Pa. to establish a unique ‘Apprenticeship Ecosystem’

which will support manufacturers in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Lancaster,

Lebanon Perry and York Counties.

This forward-leaning project is to establish a registered apprenticeship ecosystem in southcentral Pa. by expanding employer program participation, increasing the number of journey

workers, and adding apprentices and pre-apprentices.

The association has also been able to increase the number of trades included such as

toolmakers, machinists, maintenance mechanics, mechatronics technicians, quality

technicians, industrial manufacturing technicians, and it recently submitted paperwork work to

the state to add a registered automation robotics technician.

Another objective of the new program are to increase participation of non-traditional populations which are typically underserved by trades training, and to more efficiently align available resources to better support economic growth throughout the region.

The program has expanded in recent years by creating a mentor training program, adding

college credit and establishing a high school pre-apprenticeship program to prepare the future

skilled workforce.

“We at The Manufacturers’ Association are delighted to again have an opportunity to bring

forward our well-recognized Apprentice and skills training programs in supporting an ‘Apprentice

Ecosystem’ in southcentral PA,” noted Brian Paterniti, training manager for The Manufacturers’

Association.

The association currently has more than 80 apprentices from over 30 companies in its current

multi-year apprentice training program, in helping regional manufacturers create a steady

pipeline of skilled workers to meet their needs moving into the future, he added.

For questions about the new state-funded grants or to start your apprenticeship program, please

contact Brian Paterniti, the training manager, at 717-843-3891 or by email at bpaterniti@mascpa.org.

