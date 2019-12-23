Relative charged for double homicide in York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – York police say two homicide victims were killed in their home by a relative.

Police responded to the home on Wallace Street Saturday night for a report of cardiac arrest. When they arrived, they found 74-year-old John Fountain and 65-year-old Mary Fountain dead.

It immediately looked suspicious, so police began interviewing witnesses on scene.

Levar Fountain, 38, was one of those witnesses. He later admitted he went after the man and woman with a sharp weapon.

Investigators didn’t specify how Fountain is related to the victims. He’s been charged with two counts of criminal homicide.

Autopsies are scheduled for Tuesday.

Anyone with information should call York County Crime Stoppers at 755-TIPS or the York police tip line at ‪717-849-2204