Rent-A-Kid program benefits teens, seniors

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) -- York County has a program for people who need help with yard work this spring and summer.

People over age 60 can get assistance through the Rent-a-Kid program. It's designed to give young teens an opportunity to get work and help older adults who need assistance but are on a budget.

Suzanne Gates says the program led to a lifelong friendship. Six years later, Davan Pifer still lends her a hand.

"I texted him one day and said do you have any extra time, could you come and help me? And he said yeah, I would," Gates said. "As my husband would say, I did a happy dance."

At 14, it was hard for Pifer to find a job. He signed up for the Rent-A-Kid program to make some cash, even though he was only promised $5 an hour.

"I didn't have any bills back then and couldn't run to the store and buy stuff, so it was easy to save my money," he said.

Pifer encourages teenagers to get involved, if not for the extra cash, then for the sake of helping a neighbor.

"Give it a try," he said. "You never know who you will meet and what connections you will make. Nothing bad will come from it, that's for sure."

The county does not require background checks on seniors requesting help from kids, so Gates recommends parents go with their kid to the home first before leaving them alone with a stranger.