Repairs continue one year after flooding destroys homes, roads in York County

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Saturday marks one year since storms caused serious flooding in parts of York County, destroying homes and causing millions of dollars of damage.

A lot of work has been done, but repairs are ongoing.

About 15 York County roads are still closed or have lane restrictions, including Accomac Road in Hellam Township, where water ripped up the street.

“Took the guard rails out,” said Michael Ingalls, who lives in Hellam Township. “I was standing right there when it blew the creek out.”

Ingalls is still remodeling parts of his home, after it was flooded by two feet of water last year. “I was living with my waders on for a week,” he said.

Houses were even washed away.

“York County experienced what the National Weather Service called an un-unprecedented meteorological event,” said Mark Walters, the public information officer for York County.

“Utilities, washing machines, televisions just scattered about the stream,” said Walters.

York County reported more than $18 million of public damage. That’s not including what happened to private businesses and homes.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t get the FEMA Disaster Declaration we were hoping for,” said Walters. “We feel we just missed the threshold.”

Now municipalities continue to do as much as they can, as soon they can. The U.S. Small Business Administration approved more than $500,000 in loans for repairs.

Buses from Red Lon, Eastern York and Southern York school districts are still facing detours because of impacted roads.

Ingalls is appreciative of the work that’s been done and how far the community has come, saying “they did a fantastic job.”

Safety officials say one of the factors that played into all of the damage was that it was such a wet summer. The ground was already saturated with water. They say that’s something we’re not seeing this year.