YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A repeat offender in York County must wear a sign of shame as part of his sentencing.

Durrell Scales has found himself in front of a judge seven times for shoplifting. He has done probation and served time in prison.

He received an ultimatum, go to prison, or wear a sign that says “I am a serial retail thief.”

Scales chose the sign. Some community members, however, say this is a cruel punishment.