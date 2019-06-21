Report: Thousands lack access to affordable food

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank has announced a new initiative to help those who struggle to put food on the table.

The measures come in the wake of a new report on hunger that aimed to find out why so many people go hungry even though food banks are filled.

The report looked at how food is distributed to those who need it and found about 10,000 York County residents don’t have access to affordable food, mostly in the rural areas in the eastern part of the county.

“There is no need for any of us to go hungry,” Pennsylvania First Lady Frances Wolf said. “We need to figure out, with the abundance of crops we have, how do we get it out? How do we share it?”

Wolf was on hand when the food back announced its immediate call to action. Officials say they will focus efforts around transportation, physically taking fresh foods to rural communities as well as schools.

The food bank says it will work with school districts to offer free meals to not just students but whole families year-round, but lawmakers will have to be on board.