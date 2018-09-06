Report: York County native, former hostage says husband abused her in captivity Copyright by WHTM - All rights reserved FILE - This undated militant file image from video posted online in August 2016, which has not been independently verified by The Associated Press, provided by SITE Intel Group, shows Canadian Joshua Boyle and American Caitlan Coleman, who were... [ + - ] Video

Unsealed court documents are revealing new information about the relationship between a York County native and her husband while being held captive by a group linked to the Taliban for five years, according to a published report.

The Ottawa Citizen received the court documents after filing a court application.

The newspaper reports that Caitlan Coleman said her time in captivity was only made worse by her husband Joshua Boyle who threatened to kill her by setting her on fire.

Coleman said she never knew her husband wanted to go Afghanistan. He only told her about his plans after they landed in Central Asia. She was five months pregnant.

The court documents are related to the custody of the couple's children.

The newspaper said in the documents Boyle describes himself as an aspiring journalist hoping to find a story in the region. He has previously said he was in area for humanitarian work.

Coleman said during their time in captivity Boyle became more erratic and abusive.

Boyle said Coleman was actually the abusive one. He claims she assaulted him and neglected their children.

The family was rescued in October 2017 by Pakistani security forces.

Months later several charges including sexual assault of a woman and physical assault of a child were filed in Canada against Boyle. The names of the victims were not released.

A judge granted Coleman custody of their children back in July. She is back in Pennsylvania but it is not clear if she is living with her parents who live in York County.

She is pregnant and expected to deliver her fourth child with Boyle this month.