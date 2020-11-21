Reptiles at the York Expo Center

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Reptiles are slithering their way into the York Expo Center tomorrow, November 21st!

Customers and spectators will have the chance to buy and educate themselves on some of the most exotic animals in the world.

Pet owners can purchase equipment and food up to 30% off.

Vendors want people to buy of course, but they also encourage anyone who has a fear of reptiles to come out and face them head-on.

According to every single vendor, reptiles are extremely misunderstood. Doors open from 9 am until 3 and adult tickets are $7, children 9 and under are free.