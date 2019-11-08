Rescued goats getting new homes

NEW FREEDOM, Pa. (WHTM) – An animal rescue group in southern York County has found new homes for two dozen goats.

Animal Rescue Inc. took in the goats and stopped them from going to slaughter after their former owner had to downsize his farm due to health.

ABC27 News reported on their efforts this week, and Animal Rescue Inc. received a tremendous response. A hundred people from all over the county submitted adoption applications.

The rescue group is not accepting new applications, but it’s always in need of donations.

—

Online: http://www.animalrescueinc.org/