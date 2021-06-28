Residential permits available for designated blocks during York Fair

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Parking permits for residents that line on the designated streets/blocks during the York Fair are provided by the City of York and are valid from July 23 to August 1.

If residents living within the established area wish to park their vehicles on the street during the fair must properly display the permit, on the driver’s side read window, to avoid a parking fine. Permit parking is in effect 24 hours a day for the duration of the fair.

Proof of residency and registration cards for each vehicle are needed to receive a permit. The permit is valid within only one block of the holders residence. Motorcycles will also be issued a permit and are not able to park on the sidewalk.

Permits will become available Tuesday, July 6 and run through Sunday, August 1. The Revenue Office in City Hall located at 101 South George Street will distribute the permits weekdays from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. and from the Police Department located at 50 West King Street weekdays from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

The designated fair permit parking area includes: