Residents raise concerns over proposed York County landfill expansion

LOWER WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) –A proposed landfill expansion in York County could bring in a ton of money but many residents are concerned that would their property value.

Republic Services’ Modern Landfill only has the capacity to operate for five or six more years in its current location, which is why they are looking to expand.

General Manager Tim O’Donnell says they are eyeing from Pisgah road into Lower Windsor Township.

“We’ve gone through capacity expansions at least four times, so this is not really driven by anything other than a typical life cycle of a landfill,” O’Donnell said.

Patricia Kerchner’s backyard overlooks the proposed expansion. “If the landfill mountain moves a mile closer, it’s not going to be nearly as pleasant. There’s going to be a lot more traffic,” she said.

Barry Miller, chairman of the Lower Windsor Township board of supervisors, contests there will be more money coming in through a host agreement and a tipping fee.

“For the first five years of the contract, it’ll be approximately $2.5 or $2.6 million and that’s probably $1.2 or $3 million more than we receive now,” Miller said.

That total doesn’t include the added benefits of trash pickup and street sweeping.

“They have not negotiated a good contract. The money that they should be receiving should be comparable to what Windsor Township is getting and it is not,” Kerchner said.

Another Kerchner cites is how the expected property value will dip, an issue Miller says the township and Republic Services have talked about that.

“It is about the money, but we want to make sure those people that live adjacent to the landfill are protected with their property values,” Miller said.

Several representatives from Republic Services will be at a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the Township Building to address concerns and talk about proposed revisions to the host agreement.

An actual vote on the host agreement isn’t expected for a few months.