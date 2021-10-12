Ribbon cutting ceremony in York celebrates 100 new jobs at new BioTechnique facility

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — One hundred new jobs are coming to York County thanks to BioTechnique’s new pharmaceutical manufacturing facility. A ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, Oct 12., celebrated the project, which relocated the company from Wisconsin to the Midstate.

Governor Tom Wolf attended the ceremony, as well as, BioTechnique CEO John Clapham, the Department of Community and Economic Development’s (DCED) Governor’s Action Team (GAT), York County Economic Alliance CEO Kevin Schreiber, and local officials.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

According to the press release, BioTechnique is a pharmaceutical contract development manufacturing operation that provides development services for cancer therapies, novel vaccines, hormonal therapies, and DEA controlled substances.

“Just months ago, my administration was thrilled to support BioTechnique in its growth and welcome the company to Pennsylvania,” said Gov. Wolf. “This investment into York County not only exemplifies how Pennsylvania’s business climate is ideal for growing companies but also creates dozens of new jobs for the community.”

The relocation included the transfer of equipment, staff, and customers to Conewago Township, according to the press release, and brought an over $22 million investment, as well. The 160,000 square-foo facility was once Unilife pharmaceutical manufacturing.

“This is testament to our Commonwealth and County’s rich manufacturing and life science industries,” Schreiber said. PSC brings more than two decades providing life sciences with essential services to ensure that healthcare products are developed, manufactured, and distributed to the highest standards, Biotech will generate an estimated 100 jobs over the next three years.”