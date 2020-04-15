Rite Aid announces new COVID-19 self-swab testing site in York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Rite Aid is opening a new COVID-19 self-swab testing site at a Rite Aid store in York, located at 115 Leader Heights Road, on Thursday, April 16.

The new testing site will utilize self-swab tests, administered in the store’s parking lot and overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists.

Rite Aid expects to be able to conduct more than 200 tests daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to eligible people who have pre-registered and scheduled appointments online at riteaid.com.

Testing will be available at no cost to eligible individuals who meet criteria established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Patients are required to provide government issued identification, be at least 18 years old and need to pre-register online at www.riteaid.com in order to schedule a time slot for testing.