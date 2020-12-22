Rite Aid robbed for narcotics, police still searching for suspects

SHREWSBURY, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday night a man entered a Rite Aid in Shrewsbury with a handgun and demanded narcotics.

After the the pharmacist gave him a large amount of narcotics from the safe the suspect hit the pharmacist with the gun before fleeing.

An officer saw his vehicle and pursued up on 83 South into Baltimore City where the officer had to wait for backup from Baltimore City Police.

The vehicle fled and ran into a pond with two people fleeing the scene on foot.

A large amount of drugs and the vehicle were recovered from the scene.

The investigation is ongoing as Baltimore City PD and Maryland State Police search for the suspects.