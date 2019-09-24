Rite Aid reportedly lays off workers

ETTERS, Pa. (WHTM) – An ABC27 viewer called in to report that they had been laid-off along with many others from the office in Etters, York County.

When pressed for further comment regarding the issue, the company said:

“Rite Aid is focused on ensuring that the company is best positioned to meet the evolving needs of our customers and create value over the long term in a challenging marketplace. To compete and grow in this environment, we know we must equip our organization with new capabilities that give us the ability to scale with organizational excellence. After a careful analysis of the IT capabilities needed to best meet this objective, we have decided to move many of our Technology Services operational activities to HCL Technologies, a leading IT services provider, in the coming months.

Rite Aid is continuing to work through key details of the transition. We expect that associates across these departments will be given the opportunity to interview with HCL Technologies for certain positions. Those who are not hired by HCL Technologies, or who do not wish to interview with the IT services provider will be eligible for the company’s employment separation program.”