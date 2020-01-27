Road dedicated to Spring Grove soldier killed in Korean War

SPRING GROVE, Pa. (WHTM) – Part of a Spring Grove road has been dedicated to a borough native who died while serving his country in the Korean War.

The portion of Roth’s Church Road honors U.S. Army Cpl. Earl H. Markle.

Markle, 19, was serving with the 1st Cavalry Division when his unit was attacked in November 1950 during the Battle of Unsan, in present-day North Korea.

Markle was reported missing after the battle and declared dead three years later. He was posthumously awarded the Bronze Star.

Markle’s remains were unaccounted for until 2019. A year prior, North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un, at the urging of President Donald Trump, returned the remains of Markle and other Americans killed during the Korean War.

Markle is buried at Arlington National Cemetery.