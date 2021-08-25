Rockdale Avenue Bridge in York to close indefinitely; damage and deterioration main cause

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The Rockdale Avenue Bridge in York will be closing indefinitely due to extensive damages and deterioration. The closing comes after a recommendation from the City Engineer.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

The bridge begins at the intersection of Rockdale Avenue and Edgar Street.

According to the release, motorists attempting to reach Memorial Park Complex, Reid Menzer Skatepark, York City Arena, Roll ‘R’ Way Family Skating Center or York Catholic High School must now use Vander Avenue instead of the bridge.