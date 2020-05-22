Round the Clock Diner has business licenses revoked for dine-in under shutdown order

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — After receiving several warnings for opening dine-in services under Gov. Wolf’s shutdown order, the business license for both Round the Clock Diners are now suspended.

Department of Agriculture Press Secretary Shannon Powers says both Round the Clock Diners were warned twice before their licenses were revoked.

JUST IN: The @PAAgriculture revoked licenses for both ‘Round the Clock’ diner locations in York. The owners of the diner were given two warnings by the state, but still let people dine-in. @abc27News pic.twitter.com/Fa0d5RymWd — Aimee Lewis (@aimee_lewisTV) May 22, 2020

The diners were initially sent a warning letter by the departments of Agriculture and Health on May 14. Agriculture Department food safety inspectors discovered six days later that both businesses were still non-compliant with the governor’s orders and issued a second warning.

Powers said the diners were explicitly told that their licenses would be revoked if they continued to disregard Gov. Wolf’s order, which resulted in them having their licenses suspended on Friday.

