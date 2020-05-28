Round the Clock Diners receive $1,000 fine each for operating with suspended licenses

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The two Round the Clock Diners, which both had their business licenses suspended for opening dine-in services, have each received a $1,000 fine.

Department of Agriculture Press Secretary Shannon Powers said that food inspectors returned to the restaurants on Tuesday and discovered both were operating on suspended licenses.

Powers says each Round the Clock location was levied a $1,000 civil penalty.

Round the Clock was warned several times not to continue dine-in services but has continued to ignore state officials and the governor’s call for gradual reopening.

The Department of Agriculture previously noted that failure to comply and operating without a valid license could result in upwards of $10,000 fines per day of violation.

The owners can appeal any penalties imposed, but the department says the diners cannot be open while an appeal is pending.

Powers previously said the “suspension is in effect unless they apply for and receive a supersedeas (stay).

“To have the suspension lifted and return to pick-up and delivery service, the restaurant must cease dine-in services, and be re-inspected by the department,” she added. “The PA Department of Agriculture licenses retail food facilities and has the legal authority to penalize and adjudicate violations of statutory public health requirements in these facilities. The department’s goal is not to penalize businesses, but to protect the health and safety of those who buy food in Pennsylvania.”

The penalty notice for each diner can be viewed below:

Top Headlines: