Round the Clock Diners remain open despite threat of $10,000 daily fine

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Both Round the Clock Diners are still refusing to close dine-in services despite having their licenses suspended, which means they are temporarily revoked and the diners are currently operating without one.

Round the Clock is rounding out almost two weeks of defying the governor’s orders.

“You’ve gotta get this economy back up and rolling again. This is the only way you’re gonna do it,” argues Steve Sworen, who is a small business owner himself for 32 years.

Sworen came from Mechanicsburg to back the diner’s decision to open up dine-in.

“There’s businesses that are not gonna survive, and they’re not gonna reopen. I came down to support this gentleman. I’m behind him 100%,” he said. “Yes we need to take precautions but I think we’ve gone a little bit too far.”

Proper precautions are being taken, says owner Christopher Sacarellos, who says they intend to appeal any penalty from the state. “CDC guidelines are still in effect, social distancing, spacing, temping employees, everything.”

“They’re doing everything the CDC wants, the six feet apart, the signs, everything and they are being harassed,” says patron Kay Gibbs.

Gibbs and her family were inspired by the state versus Round the Clock fight and drove an hour to eat at the diner.

“I don’t care if they have any license whatsoever as long as I feel they are capable of cooking food safely. That’s all I care about,” says David Gibbs.

Sacarellos says he doesn’t want to serve partisan politics, rather, just the food his family has made for years.

“We’re Americans, we come together in a crisis. We don’t — there shouldn’t be no division, that’s what the diner does, brings us together, that liberty affords us to come together,” he said.

The state sees this differently, however. Officials say those licenses were suspended after two separate warnings to stop dine-in service and that penalties for staying open could reach up to $10,000 per day.

The owners can appeal any penalties imposed, but the Department of Agriculture says the diners will be unable to remain open while the appeal is pending.