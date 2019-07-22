Roundtop, Liberty and Whitetail changing hands again

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (WHTM) – A Colorado company plans to take over Peak Resorts, the owner and operator of Roundtop Mountain, Liberty Mountain, and Whitetail Mountain resorts in central Pennsylvania.

Vail Resorts announced Monday it has entered into a definitive merger agreement to acquire 100 percent of the outstanding stock of Peak Resorts. The $264 million acquisition is expected to close this fall if regulators and shareholders approve.

Peak Resorts bought Roundtop, Liberty, and Whitetail last year. The Missouri company owns 14 other ski areas in the United States, including Jack Frost and Big Boulder ski resorts in the Poconos.

Vail says it plans to spend about $15 million over the next two years on improvements at the properties.

Vail owns 20 other ski areas in the U.S., Canada and Australia.