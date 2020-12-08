Roundtop Mountain Resort starts snowmaking for ski and snowboard season

LEWISBERRY, Pa. (WHTM) — Due to a lack of snow in Harrisburg for more than 300 days, Roundtop Mountain Resort has decided to start making its own.

The ski resort began making snow on Sunday evening. Roundtop delayed its projected opening because of the unseasonably warm temperatures throughout the past few months.

The resort, located at 925 Roundtop Road in Lewisberry, Pa., hopes to open for skiing and snowboarding on Dec. 18.

Visitors must buy a lift ticket prior to their arrival as Roundtop continues to prioritize staff and visitor safety during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Purchasing a ticket in advance allows the resort to limit the number of people on the mountain.

For more information about their ski and snowboard season, visit Roundtop Mountain Resort’s website.