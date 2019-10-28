Route 30 traffic restricted for damaged bridge

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Repairs to a Route 30 bridge in Springettsbury Township will keep one lane of traffic closed for several more weeks.

The bridge over Memory Lane has a damaged beam that was discovered during an inspection. The left westbound lane is closed as a precaution, causing delays during rush hour traffic.

PennDOT does not know when the repairs will be completed.

“It’s a safety issue. We need to take the load off the beams, so this is definitely a safety precaution that needs to be implemented,” Dave Thompson of PennDOT District 8 said.

A contractor is developing a permanent repair plan. For now, they’re focused on a temporary fix.

Because the damage is under the bridge, passersby won’t see crews working.

“We’ve had some calls from folks that are wondering why the lane is closed and there’s nobody working on the bridge. The fact is we really just moved traffic off of that lane as a precautionary measure now,” Thompson said.