Live Now
Good Day PA!
1  of  16
Closings & Delays
Belco Community Credit Union Calvary Independent Harrisburg Centenary United Methodist Church Cumberland Co. Senior Centers Dover Township Hampden Township Luthercare for Kids- Lancaster MOUNT ZION EVAN LUTHERAN,.LEWISBERRY Mt Zion Lutheran Church in York NAPA Auto Parts (Calisle Distribution Center) Presbyterian Congregation/Middletown Salem Lutheran Church, Marion Shippensburg First Church of God St. Peters Lutheran Church Highspire Trinity Lutheran Camp Hill Upper Dauphin Area High School Art Dept

Rutter’s closes video gaming rooms due to coronavirus outbreak

Uncategorized

by: WHTM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Rutter’s announced the closure of their video gaming rooms as of 6 a.m. Thursday morning for the safety of the customers.

Along with the video gaming terminals closing, the restaurant seating areas are also closed at Rutter’s locations. They say they are following the guidance of various local, state and national officials on how to continue appropriately managing the businesses during this period.

Rutter’s says their stores have been defined as critical food and fuel infrastructures and will do it’s best to stay open amidst the coronavirus outbreak. They are in constant communication with all stores to evaluate the impact of the virus in all communities, so that they can continue to operate safely and effectively.

Anyone with questions can call the customer care line at 1-800-964-5735.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Don't Miss