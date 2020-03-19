Rutter’s closes video gaming rooms due to coronavirus outbreak

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Rutter’s announced the closure of their video gaming rooms as of 6 a.m. Thursday morning for the safety of the customers.

Along with the video gaming terminals closing, the restaurant seating areas are also closed at Rutter’s locations. They say they are following the guidance of various local, state and national officials on how to continue appropriately managing the businesses during this period.

Rutter’s says their stores have been defined as critical food and fuel infrastructures and will do it’s best to stay open amidst the coronavirus outbreak. They are in constant communication with all stores to evaluate the impact of the virus in all communities, so that they can continue to operate safely and effectively.

Anyone with questions can call the customer care line at 1-800-964-5735.