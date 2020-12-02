Rutter’s donates $100,000 to 7 charities across Pa.

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Rutter’s announced on Wednesday that they donated $100,000 to seven charities throughout their store’s communities.

“We are very proud to continue our charitable giving, especially throughout this difficult year,” says Scott Hartman, Rutter’s President and CEO. “We are continuously working to support our communities and our great customers.”

Rutters donated $20,000 each to Make-a-Wish Greater PA & WV and Adams County SPCA, both of which are previous Rutter’s Vote With Your Dollars winners.

The Vista School, located in Hershey, was given a $15,000 donation to help children, young adults and their families learn how to cope with the symptoms of autism.

YMCA of Centre County also received a donation of $15,000, with Easter Seals Western and Central PA, Big Brothers Big Sisters Berks County, and Trone Memorial Library of East Berlin receiving $10,000 each.

Rutter’s has donated over $600,000 to charities primarily focused on helping children in their communities and plans to announce several hundred thousand dollars more in donations to local charities through the end of the year.

To see how Rutter’s community-based programs are benefiting your community, you can visit here.