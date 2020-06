YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Several Midstate counties are moving to the green phase on Friday, which means barbershops and salons can reopen.

In York, shops are taking extra precautions since stylists and barbers work closely with clients.

Tony Orr’s Barbershop, for example, is framing its sanitation certifications and negative Covid-19 test result so customers know exactly what they’re walking into.

Salons are spacing out chairs, making guests wait outside, and going by appointment only.