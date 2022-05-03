YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The board of the Northern York County School District denied a proposal for an After School Satan Club at the end of April. Now it appears the fight may not be over.

Members of the Catholic organization TFP gathered outside Nothern High School on Monday to show support for the school board after it rejected the proposal.

While the club was proposed by someone who lives in the district, it is part of a national program from The Satanic Temple, which has said it is in the early stages of preparing a lawsuit against the school district.

“They are suing the school to try and get the club in,” said John Ritchie with the American Society for Defense of Tradition, Family, and Property. “They promote things that are diametrically opposed to the values that America stands for, and at any level, Satan has no rights in America.”

Leaders with The Satanic Temple said the club is not meant to convert children but to provide a space for kids to explore free thinking.